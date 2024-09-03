ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment

Abdul Hakim: Ghanaian journalist sets world record for longest time hugging tree

Selorm Tali

Abdul Hakim Awal, a 23-year-old journalist from Kumasi, Ghana, has broken the world record for the longest time hugging a tree.

Abdul Hakim Awal hugs tree for 24 hours to break world record and promote reforestation
Abdul Hakim Awal hugs tree for 24 hours to break world record and promote reforestation

Abdul’s “tree-hug-a-thon” took place outside the Kumasi Cultural Centre, where he hugged a tree for an astonishing 24 hours and 21 minutes, surpassing the previous record of 16 hours set by Ugandan environmental activist Faith Patricia Ariokot earlier this year.

Recommended articles

Abdul undertook this challenge to raise awareness about the importance of nature conservation in Ghana. As part of his record-setting effort, he pledged to plant a new tree for every minute he spent hugging the tree, resulting in 1,461 new trees being planted.

Abdul Hakim Awal hugs tree for 24 hours to break world record and promote reforestation
Abdul Hakim Awal hugs tree for 24 hours to break world record and promote reforestation Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

Following Abdul's achievement, the record category has been modified to the “longest marathon hugging a tree,” acknowledging the endurance required for such an attempt. Future challengers will now be allowed breaks, totalling up to two hours per day, to mitigate the risks associated with sleep deprivation.

Abdul, who has witnessed the devastating effects of desertification in his family’s hometown of Garu, aims to establish a nationwide tree-planting initiative. He emphasised the importance of tree conservation, saying, “We know how trees, an essential resource which the entire human race depends on, are becoming scarce in Ghana. Though we have been taught about preservation of trees since the early years of our lives, the contribution from everyone is not as significant as it should be. This attempt for the longest time to hug a tree, to me, spells out an important task to preserve human life by preserving trees.”

This record-setting feat marks the second tree-hugging world record set by a Ghanaian this year. Abdul follows in the footsteps of Abubakar Tahiru, a forestry student who set the record for the most trees hugged in one hour, with a total of 1,123. Meanwhile, a notable individual tree in France also earned a Guinness World Records title this year as the world’s tallest cork oak tree, standing at 21 metres (68.9 ft).

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Keche-Joshua

Angry Keche Joshua blasts 'one hit' King Paluta for allegedly disrespecting him

Mother of 3-year-old boy who died after Lilwin accident speaks, says 'it's painful'

Lilwin allegedly compensates deceased 3-year-old boy's family with GH₵95k, new car

Shatta Wale Finally Receives Plaque For Surpassing One Million YouTube Subscribers

Shatta Wale receives plaque for surpassing 1 million YouTube subscribers

TG Omori receives a kidney from his only brother [Instagram/Boyproducer]

TG Omori reveals kidney donation from his brother 4 months after he quit smoking