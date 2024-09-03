Abdul Hakim: Ghanaian journalist sets world record for longest time hugging tree

Abdul undertook this challenge to raise awareness about the importance of nature conservation in Ghana. As part of his record-setting effort, he pledged to plant a new tree for every minute he spent hugging the tree, resulting in 1,461 new trees being planted.

Pulse Ghana

During the record attempt, Abdul was not allowed to take any breaks; he had to remain standing with his arms wrapped around the tree for the entire duration.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following Abdul's achievement, the record category has been modified to the “longest marathon hugging a tree,” acknowledging the endurance required for such an attempt. Future challengers will now be allowed breaks, totalling up to two hours per day, to mitigate the risks associated with sleep deprivation.

Abdul, who has witnessed the devastating effects of desertification in his family’s hometown of Garu, aims to establish a nationwide tree-planting initiative. He emphasised the importance of tree conservation, saying, “We know how trees, an essential resource which the entire human race depends on, are becoming scarce in Ghana. Though we have been taught about preservation of trees since the early years of our lives, the contribution from everyone is not as significant as it should be. This attempt for the longest time to hug a tree, to me, spells out an important task to preserve human life by preserving trees.”