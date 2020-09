According to the 'Madina' singer, who describes himself as the music pride of the North, most of the young artistes don’t appreciate the importance of people around them who can be termed as their core fans or root fans to help spread their craft to the world.

In an interview on Pluzz FM, Teflon explained that his successes can be recounted from the massive support he has been getting from his home people and his other great music lovers who appreciate his style of music.

READ ALSO: Fella Makafui reveals gender of her child at baby shower ceremony

“Up-and-coming artists usually focus on more on their voices or their talent rather than getting closer to the people who will patronize their music. You can have the best talent but if no one gets to hear it or support it to get far, you won’t have a career,” he said.

Hear more from him in the interview below.