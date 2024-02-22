ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Vocal women are not considered as marriage material — Vicky Zugah

Dorcas Agambila

Actress Vicky Zugah has brought attention to the societal stigma confronted by outspoken women, particularly in cultures where they are often deemed unsuitable for marriage.

Vicky Zugah
Vicky Zugah

Speaking on Joy FM’s Showbiz A-Z show, Zugah highlighted the prevalent belief in some parts of the world that outspoken women are not fit for marriage.

Recommended articles

She expressed concern that women aspiring for marriage or other prominent roles are therefore discouraged from speaking out, fearing they will be blacklisted.

Vicky Zugah
Vicky Zugah Pulse Ghana

“In this part of the world when you’re this vocal, they think that you’re not wife material. So, if you’re a woman who is hoping to get married one day or who is aspiring to be maybe a politician, or any other figure, then you don’t need to say these things on air or expose yourself like this because you’ll be blacklisted,” Vicky explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

The actress’s remarks came in the context of discussing why some women in showbiz choose to remain silent about instances of sexual abuse perpetrated by their male counterparts.

Vicky pointed out the challenges faced by victims when they speak out, including accusations of bitterness and interference with the lives of those accused.

Vicky Zugah
Vicky Zugah Pulse Ghana

“When you name and shame, they tell you, ‘You’re messing up with people who are married. These are people who have moved on and are married, are in relationships, and you are naming them, and this is in the past; you should move on yourself and get a life,'” Zugah recounted.

She further highlighted the double standards faced by women, noting that they are criticized whether they speak out or remain silent. Zugah emphasized the need for societal change to address these issues and provide support for women who come forward with their experiences.

ADVERTISEMENT

Zugah’s remarks on the challenges faced by vocal women in society shed light on the ongoing struggle for gender equality and the need for greater recognition of women’s voices and experiences.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nana Agradaa ties the Knot with junior pastor Asiamah

Agradaa and husband drop raunchy video as they celebrate their first Valentines Day

Oboy Siki

Bawumia has betrayed Nana Addo, why can't he cancel E-Levy now? - Oboy Siki

Hajia 4Reall

Hajia4reall goes off social media as court grants her permission to study English

Appietus

Leave Afrobeats for Nigerians, focus on Highlife - Appietus advises