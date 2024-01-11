Victor Ad details how TB Joshua miraculously healed him; says 'he is not fake'

However Victor AD has vehemently criticized the BBC documentary on the late televangelist.

Reflecting on his family's personal experiences at SCOAN, Victor AD recounted that he was healed of skin disease at the age of six, his mother's hand was restored after a gunshot wound from a robbery, and his sister regained her sight after an encounter with Joshua.

The 30-year-old artist passionately defended Joshua, stating that none of the miracles he and his family experienced were staged. He emphasized the genuine impact Joshua had on their lives, including providing shelter and sustenance when they were homeless.

ADVERTISEMENT

In expressing his disbelief at the claims against Joshua, Victor AD declared, "Prophet TB Joshua fake ke? Person wey God use heal me from skin disease at the age of 6, restored my mum’s hand that was supposed to be amputated due to gunshot wound, or is it my sister that got healed from blindness during her primary school days.