Tacha is a known controversial social media personality, who shot to fame after showing off a Davido beneath her melons, out of how much admires the singer, as one of his biggest fans.

The Instagram star, who is also known for sharing explicit images of herself online, shockingly made it to the season 4 of the Big Brother Naija reality show, which has millions of reports across Africa and its diaspora.

According to reports, Tacha has a Ghanaian mother, which partly makes her Ghanaian and she has been Moesha Boduong’s favourite in the house. Unfortunately, she is up for eviction once again, in the 2 weeks-old show and Moesha wants you to for her to keep her in the house.

Sharing a video of Tacha speaking Twi, the Ghanaian actress wrote “My Ghana people our girl Tacha is up for eviction. PLEASE SAVE BY VOTING FOR HER... PLEASE text VOTE Tacha to 32052 ”. Watch the video below.