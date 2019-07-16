According to the actress, she willingly started the campaign against the erratic power supply in the country, during the erstwhile Mahama government and no political party supported her to do so.

Speaking on Hitz FM. She said “ No one gave me any money for the ‘dumsor’ campaign. I was so hot in my room and I started tweeting …before I realize it was trending and that’s how it all started,”

Commenting on reports of her affiliation to the NPP, Yvonne mentioned that even though her campaign favoured the NPP, the party never cared about her when she was receiving death threats after the demo.

“NPP didn’t care about my demonstration … I posted all the death threats on my social media pages but where was the NPP then? I was not happy about the power crisis and it favoured the NPP, that was what happened,” Yvonne Nelson

The actress has however also stated that Dumsor persists and when asked why she hasn’t organized another demo, to mount pressure on the government to resolve it, she said Nana Addo’s Dumsor is not serious as Mahama’s.

What do you think about Yvonne’s “Dumsor” comments?