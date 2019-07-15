According to the “Dangote” singer, Ghana is the only in the world where he finds genuine peace. Talking about where specifically in the country, Burna Boy mentioned the Labadi Beach.

Describing the particular location, where he enjoys this genuine peace, the Nigerian singer added that he even feels like God lives at that location.

“That’s the only place like I have actual genuine peace when you go to like Labadi beach and then you looking at the water, you see there’s this line at the end where it’s like it separates the skies from the water I feel like that’s where God lives,” he said.

Hear more from Burna Boy in the video below

The Nigerian musician's girlfriend, Stefflon Don, also once revealed that she met Burna Boy in Ghana for the first time, therefore, it somehow comes as no surprise that Ghana means a lot to the singer.

Watch more of the British-Jamaican's revelation in the video below.