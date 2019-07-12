The 19-year-old, who is popular for her roles in Kumawood movies, in an interview, seen by pulse.com.gh, has stated that she doesn’t have an interest in furthering her education in Ghana.

The budding actress, who is now nursing a music career, however, emphasized that education is not a priority in her life at the moment, as she is focused on being a musician now.

Yaa Jackson has made some controversial headlines ever since her debut single “Tear Rubber” was released. Defending the thoughts shared in her song, she stated during an interview with Delay, that she is only interested in rich men who can take care of her.

The official video to the song has so far scooped over a million views on YouTube and it looks like Yaa’s music career is fertilely seeding, hence, she wants to do more of that whilst she places her education on hold.

However, Yaa is hopeful to return to the classroom someday but she says that will not be in Ghana. “I have not thought of furthering my education but if I will do it will not be in Ghana. For now, I am focusing on singing for a while so sometime later I’ll go” she said in Twi.

