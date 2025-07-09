Stronger Cedi, Lower Prices: Decathlon Ghana slashes prices by 35% on over 500 sports items

In a bold move to celebrate the appreciation of the Ghana cedi, Decathlon Ghana has announced a major price drop — slashing prices by 35% on more than 500 sports products available both in-store and online.



The sports retail giant, known for making sports accessible to all, is passing on the benefits of the stronger cedi directly to its customers. From bicycles to gym gear, footballs to basketballs, this unprecedented price drop comes at a time when more Ghanaians are choosing to embrace active and healthy lifestyles.



“The cedi is winning — and so are you,” said the Decathlon Ghana team.

“This isn’t just a promotion; it’s our way of giving back to the community that supports us, by making quality sports equipment even more affordable.”