Stronger Cedi, Lower Prices: Decathlon Ghana slashes prices by 35% on over 500 sports items

#Featuredpost
In a bold move to celebrate the appreciation of the Ghana cedi, Decathlon Ghana has announced a major price drop — slashing prices by 35% on more than 500 sports products available both in-store and online.
The sports retail giant, known for making sports accessible to all, is passing on the benefits of the stronger cedi directly to its customers. From bicycles to gym gear, footballs to basketballs, this unprecedented price drop comes at a time when more Ghanaians are choosing to embrace active and healthy lifestyles.
“The cedi is winning — and so are you,” said the Decathlon Ghana team.
“This isn’t just a promotion; it’s our way of giving back to the community that supports us, by making quality sports equipment even more affordable.”
Whether you're setting up a home gym, gearing up for football season, or simply want to stay active, this offer presents the perfect opportunity to equip yourself without breaking the bank.
What’s on Offer?
Up to 35% OFF on bicycles, treadmills, weights & benches, football boots, basketballs, yoga mats, and more.
Available across all Decathlon Ghana stores and on the official website: www.decathlon.com.gh
Why Now?
The appreciation of the Ghana cedi has provided a positive economic outlook, and Decathlon is one of the first brands in the retail sector to reflect this gain through real price reductions.
“This is more than a sale — it’s about empowering every Ghanaian to move, play, and train with the right equipment at the right price,” the statement added.
Where to Shop?
📍 In-store: Accra Mall, Westhills & Junction Mall
🌐 Online: www.decathlon.com.gh
Mobile - +233 59 417 7225
#Featuredpost