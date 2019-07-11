The Ghanaian socialite, who is a Lawyer as well, has once denied having any surgery, saying that it just weight gain. However, that didn’t put such rumours to rest, forcing Multi-Media Journalist, Mz Gee, to once again put the question to Miss Ankobiah.

In a video sighted by pulse.com.gh, Mz Gee asked the lawyer about the reports of fixing her body and she simply replied that “it’s not even worth talking about because it’s a subject that should be given attention”.

Upon further pressing from the showbiz journalist to comment on the allegations, Sandra Ankobiah added that “People say a lot of things and I don’t have to respond to everything”.

Watch more from the video below.