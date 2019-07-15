Cyber fraud, which is called “Sakawa” or “Yahoo Yahoo” has been a common menace in some African countries, particularly in Ghana and Nigeria, with the governments of both countries trying to combat the crime.

Popular Nigerian musician, Naira Marley, was recently arrested over reports of him motivating and supporting his followers to engage in the illegal act to make some money for themselves.

In a video sighted by pulse.com.gh, Shatta Wale has gone on this similar Naira Marley tangent, fearlessly encouraging his fans to engage in the act to make money if that is what they do.

According to the "Gringo" singer, money means a lot and fans should not spare a chance of making it, should they have any little opportunity of making. Watch how King Wale delivered his motivational speech in the video below and tell us what you think.