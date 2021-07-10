Watch Rev Sam Korankye Ankrah’s 2nd daughter’s glamorous white wedding (VIDEO)

The ceremony was held at the Royalhouse Chapel International headquarters in Accra where members of Naa Dromo’s father’s church and the family of Charles converged to grace the occasion.

The ceremony was opened by the 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Award’s “Best Male Vocalist of the Year” winner, MOG Music, with heavy backing from Naa’s parents.

“We've made it, we are here,” Charles, 31, said to Naa Dromo after exchanging vows. “You look nice. For 31 years, God ordered my steps to finally meet you. So, I'm grateful for today and I'm grateful for being here.”

He continued: “I can't promise to solve all your problems but I promise I'll be with you. It's always been us and it will always be us. Together, we will break bounds and we will be a force to reckon with. In God we trust, as I trust you, to help us accomplish our dreams.”

“The only ups and downs we would have in our matrimonial home will be under the [bed] sheets. After the rain comes the rainbow. I love you yesterday, love you today and will love you forever,” he added.

Naa Dromo, on the other hand, said to Charles: “I can't believe we are actually standing here right now. The devil thought we would not see this glorious day manifest. But the alter spoke and the alter is still speaking.”

“We are two very stubborn individuals. But the God of impossibilities has done it and I give God all the glory, honour and adoration.”

She continued: “Thank you for accepting me for who I am. Thank you for recognising that the church is my family and accepting the church as your family, too. Thank you for the support you have given me in my academic career pursuit.”

“I vow to stand by you all the days of our lives. Even when you annoy me, all you have to do is serve me waakye in bed every Saturday. Just as the rainbow end, may our love never end...what God has put together, let no man put asunder.”

Before their traditional wedding, the couple opted for Bridgerton-themed pre-wedding photoshoot.

And on their traditional wedding day, about 32 bridesmaids supported Naa Dromo. Charles, however, made a dramatic entry into his in-law’s house in a palanquin with horse convoy.

During their traditional wedding, they opted for Kente clothes, looking like true royals.