‘Whites should eat the Black race like rats’ - Sony Achiba

He made this harsh statement during an interview on Accra-based Onua FM this week.

“May God bless the white man. God bless the Whites. The Black race should be eaten like rats,” he said, as quoted by MyNewsGH.

“What’s wrong if they eat us? What’s wrong? White people care for the human race. They’ve built systems for their people. Even dogs are enjoying abroad more than Ghanaians.”

The ‘Sony Maaba’ hitmaker said he couldn’t fathom how common dogs receive better care in the western world while humans in Ghana have to beg on TV and radio to raise money for healthcare.

“The kind of attention given to animals there is mind-boggling because if they have to do surgery on animals to survive, they will.”

“But in Ghana, we beg for money on television and radio stations for people in need of common health care. Are you not foolish? Are you not stupid? Stupid is stupid. If I qualify it, it will reduce the word,” Sonny Achiba added.

He called Ghanaians foolish for not making good use of the natural resources in the country.