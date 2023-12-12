ADVERTISEMENT
Yaw Dabo defends Don Little as he details what caused Don's road accident

Ghanaian actor, Samuel Yaw Dabo, has shared insights into his conversation with colleague Don Little following an incident where his colleague accidentally hit a motorrider with his car.

Contrary to media reports suggesting Don Little's arrest, Yaw Dabo clarified, stating, "I spoke to Don Little after the incident, but he was not in police cells or something like that."

Dabo elaborated on the circumstances, explaining that Don Little was rushing a friend to the hospital during an emergency. Don Little honked at a motorrider to clear the way, leading to an unexpected collision.

Dabo urged the public to refrain from harsh criticisms, quoting, "This is part of life, and it could happen to anyone." He emphasized that, based on his conversation with Don Little, the actor was not arrested and detained.

The intention is to provide a more accurate account of the incident and dispel misconceptions surrounding Don Little's involvement with the police, with Dabo stating, "It was not like he was arrested by the police and put in a cell for what happened."

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.

