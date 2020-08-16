In a related conversation during an interview on Peace FM, the 40-year singer nearly showed off her pubic hair down there to counter comments that she may be going grey at her very private part.

During Tracey outburst to attack MzBel, she also said that the singer is too old so her private part has worn out, hence, it doesn't satisfy 'Papa No'. Reacting to that she asked, "So is it the Papa No that saw it has worn out and went to tell her?"

READ ALSO: Emmanuel Armah cries as Nana Ama Mcbrown blesses him with $1000 and items (WATCH)

During the conversation around ageing and going grey, MzBel admitted that she has grey hair but it's all over her entire body. At a point, she untied her head wrap to show off her hair and a panellist dared her to show her pubic hair too and she nearly did it.

Watch the video below.