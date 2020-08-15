The Ghanaian who is marking her 43rd birthday today paid a visit to a number of veteran Ghanaian actors, including Grace Nortey (Maame Dzata), Grace Omaboe (Maame Dorkuno) and Emmanuel Ammah, whom things got emotional in his house.

Nana Ama McBrown birthday photo

Today happens to be Emmanuel Armah's birthday too and Mrs Mensah's generous hands donated some items to him plus cash to take care of himself. However, before the presentation, the actor broke down into tears at the sight of Nana Ama and others around.

The veteran actor who is known for his roles in ‘Fresh Trouble’, ‘Things Men Do’, ‘Beyond Love’, 'Shadows from the Past’ and other movies, has been sick for some time now and with some of his colleague actors like Kalsoume Sinare among others have supported him.

Watch the video below for the emotional moment Nana Ama McBrown's encounter with Mr Armah.