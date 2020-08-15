The actor, died at age 89 on Monday, 10 August 2020, and his family speaking about his demise during an Onua FM interview with Christian Agyei Frimpong has disclosed that they do not have money to send him home for eternal rest.

"We don’t have money and we want to call on the government to take up the burial of our late father, give him a state burial because he, together with the rest of his colleagues, really served Ghana well,” a report by adomfmonline quoted the family to have said.

At the time of this publication, the government has not responded to the plea yet. The late actor inherited his screen name from the title of a television drama series 'Osofo Dadzie' which was very popular in Ghana in the 1970s and early 1980s. He played the character of 'Osofo Dadzie' who was the father to the main character, Super OD, in the series.