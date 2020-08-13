The Kumawood actress was once a very close friend to Tracey but their friendship has fallen apart over recent issues and Gloria is going an extra mile to prove to the world that Tracey is never a good person.

Gloria Kani and Tracey Boakye

According to Gloria, who disclosed that her foe once banged her friend's husband for Gh2000, Tracey also speaks ill about her close friends. Giving an example, she said Tracey told her Moesha Boduong has been suffering financially ever since she went to enhance her a*s.

In a Facebook live video, she said: "You told me that you won't drive a Range and be living in a rented apartment because you feel sorrowful for Moesha because after she came back after her butt enhancement, she has told you that men have stopped giving her money".

Tracey Boakye and Moesha Boduong

Gloria added that 'the people you have spoken ill about to me, they are those you are dining with today'. Hear more from her in the video below.