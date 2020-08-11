Gloria's encounter with Tracey became a thing on social media after the former came public to say that people have been reaching her to advise her friend to keep calm over her issue with MzBel. However, Tracey replied that "if they call you, drop the call and tell them you don't feed me".

In a counter-reaction to Tracey's offensive comments, Gloria has come out to say that she knows Tracey inside and out because they have been friends before, therefore, if she continues to speak ill about her, she'll expose her.

Talking about some of the secrets of Tracey, she alleged that the mother of two had an affair with her friend's ex-husband and was paid Gh2000. She went ahead to allege that Tracey relies on black magic for certain things and that her mother even walked on her once and witnessed it.

Gloria Kani

According to Gloria Kani, former chief staff, Julius Debrah is not Tracey's baby's father but she is not ready to drop exclusive information that will break homes. However, she has dared to stop talking about her else she'll release all the info.

Hear more from her in the video below.