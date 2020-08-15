The mother of one turns 43 and celebrating her day, she has shared stunning photos of her never-ageing self. Showing appreciating to the giver of life, Mrs Mensah wrote: "My 43 years on earth is a story".

She continued that "this is my Life and I played all the roles I have done my best to live the real life and to grow and I am grateful to The Almighty God. My Lord, Your Favor has brought me this far. My dear, I can only tell you to be GRATEFUL".

Nana Ama McBrown, born Felicity Ama Agyemang, is considered as the most successful Ghanaian actress. She gained wider attention at the early years of her career for her role in 'Tentacles' a hit Ghanaian TV series.

Nana Ama McBrown birthday photo

The actress' character in Kumawood movie 'Asoreba' further threw the spotlight on her and she has remained consistent since then which seen her becoming a TV presenter and brands ambassador for a lot of brands. Definitely a successful life worth celebrating.

Nana Ama McBrown birthday photo

See her post below for how she is celebrating her birthday and don't forget to wish her a happy one.