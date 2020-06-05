The Ghanaian actress has taken to social media to say that “My lawyers wrote to NEAT FM and MONA GUCCI concerning some defaming statements made about me on their platform, we asked they quickly retract their statements/ issue an apology”

Accordingly, Neat FM has issued an apology over the comments. However, the mother of one via the social media post added that she will no longer spare other media houses who tarnish her image out of nothing.

Ola Michael and Mona Gucci

“NEAT FM just did, Lawyers will pursue MONA GUCCI’s. The Media (who the cap fits) finds it difficult to promote my works, but easily entertain tarnishing my image. Let this be a little reminder, any media house who drags the YN brand again into negativity will not be given the chance to apologize at all. Thanks.” she wrote.

See her post below which came with a letter from her lawyers.