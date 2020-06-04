According to the “U Lied To Me” singer, people in Africa who are protesting against racism in the U.S but are as well ethnocentric and judge people for marrying someone from another tribe are hypocrites.

“You are here in Africa fighting and advocating racism in the US but in your church/home, you are criticizing and judging someone for marrying a fellow African because they are not from your hometown/country/church... Damn Hypocrites!!!”, she tweeted.

The Ghanaian singer’s tweet comes at the back of the global protest against racism in the U.S, following the killing of George Floyd by police officers who took his life on May 25th during a process of violently arresting him.

See her tweet below.