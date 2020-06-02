The Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is under harsh criticisms on social media following a tweet he made on Tuesday, June 2, which suggests that the Electoral Commission of Ghana and President Akufo-Addo are ‘killing’ Ghanaians the same way George Floyd was murdered by American police.

Sarkodie undirectedly labelled his tweet as insensitive, saying ‘I will believe your intention wasn’t to joke with these serious and very sensitive issues.’

He further asked him to delete the tweet and retract his statement.

“Naa my brother we all go wrong sometimes… I will believe your intention wasn’t to joke with these serious and very sensitive issues, but you still wrong just do what’s right…. retract n take it down,” he said in a tweet sighted by Pulse.com.gh