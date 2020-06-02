Sarkodie, who is stranded in the United States as a result of border closures in response to the novel coronavirus, took to his social media platforms on Tuesday, June 2, to preview their first ever collaboration.

He previewed the song with a message which addresses recent protests in America against murdered black American, George Floyd.

Sarkodie called on Africans to stay woke and prayed for Africans in the diaspora who are facing racism and discrimination.

“Till we fix our home, we have no power ... it starts from the motherland. Africa Wake up !!! God be with our brothers and sisters out there,” he said.

The BET Award-winning rapper invited M.anifest a few months ago for the feature. He asked him to jump on his verse on his 2019 BET Hip Hop Cypher freestyle and it seems M.anifest was quick to jump on.