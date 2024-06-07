Zie promises bold Ghanaian flavours and style with announcement of new EP 'Kwesi'

Ghanaian-American artist, Zie Pulse Ghana

Sharing the details behind the mask (the EP’s cover) with fans on Instagram, Zie said: “As long as I’ve been doing music, I’ve only teased the idea of making music with the sound, the harmonies, the cadences, the feel of my dad’s country, Ghana I had to go do some digging and find out what really could work for my sound and what I was trying to achieve with this project I was putting together. Sat down with @rahi_lv a couple times, let my mama choose the cover, and MAN I’m excited for this one!!! Top of the year I told y’all #ImDifferent #KWESI the EP is for y’all 6.21. #EAT”

The ‘I’m On Go’ rapper also held a private listening session with friends, family and some “important ears” to celebrate the big news days after its announcement.

The event, which went down inside Hideout Studios in Las Vegas, was well-received by its attendees and has since built up a lot of anticipation ahead of the EP’s release.

Zie is an Oklahoma native whose love for contemporary Pop culture shines through his art. He began his recording career alongside his EAT brand in the city before heading to Las Vegas, where it enjoyed much success. An acronym for “Eliminate All Troubles,” EAT came into being in 2013 and has since been a lifestyle brand that encapsulates a winsome mentality, disposition and ambition.

After releasing his first acclaimed project, “Animal,” released in 2012, Zie has progressed beyond marketing and branding. He has stepped into a lyrical plane where his love for Hip-Hop stands tall. This knack for rhyming has led to numerous killer tracks that reflect Zie’s creative prowess through captivating content and visuals.

