We stand out for our wide range of unique fashion courses that have had an impact on many creatives across the country. It is with this intention that we have decided to open a new studio in Lagos, Nigeria as a way of expanding the services outside Ghana.
'Dreams De Medici' studio unveiled in Lagos
Dreams College of Creative Arts as a Fashion Institution has been on the map when it comes to grooming individuals and empowering them with creative skills to become leaders in the creative industry.
Dreams Dé Medici Studio will provide quality training for individuals who want to navigate the world of fashion and an upgrade for designers who are already in the fashion business.
It will serve as a venue for creatives to enhance their digital and professional skills that are in tune with the era of continuous evolution of the fashion industry. This will help them trace and thrive within the creative space.
Dreams College of Creative Arts will be offering courses on Fashion Design, Digital Fashion Illustration and Affaires De Couture.
To prepare upcoming designers, our Fashion Design program will provide explicit levels where individuals can enroll irrespective of their level of training. This course is classified into Level Empress (Beginner), Level Eleanor (intermediate) and Level Cleopatra (Advance).
One of the several aspects of a fashion designer is to have the ability to visualize and translate fashion ideas into reality with the use of digital software or via manual drawing.
This presupposes the inclusion of manual drawing and Digital Fashion Illustration as part of our courses to be offered at Dreams Dé Medici Studio. Last but not least is the Affaires De Couture.
This course focuses on acquisition of specialized knowledge in western couture wear designs. Students will learn the business aspect which is quite essential in contemporary fashion.
Our vision as a fashion institution is to be globally recognized as a leader whose educational experience, knowledge and outreach will transform the face of fashion education and we are on that trajectory.
To see students flourish in the creative industry is at the heart of everything we do at Dreams College of Creative Arts and is the driving force behind our decision to bring to light Dreams Dé Medici Studio in Nigeria.
