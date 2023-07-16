'Dreams De Medici' studio unveiled in Lagos

Dreams Dé Medici Studio will provide quality training for individuals who want to navigate the world of fashion and an upgrade for designers who are already in the fashion business.

Pulse Ghana

It will serve as a venue for creatives to enhance their digital and professional skills that are in tune with the era of continuous evolution of the fashion industry. This will help them trace and thrive within the creative space.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dreams College of Creative Arts will be offering courses on Fashion Design, Digital Fashion Illustration and Affaires De Couture.

To prepare upcoming designers, our Fashion Design program will provide explicit levels where individuals can enroll irrespective of their level of training. This course is classified into Level Empress (Beginner), Level Eleanor (intermediate) and Level Cleopatra (Advance).

Pulse Ghana

One of the several aspects of a fashion designer is to have the ability to visualize and translate fashion ideas into reality with the use of digital software or via manual drawing.

This presupposes the inclusion of manual drawing and Digital Fashion Illustration as part of our courses to be offered at Dreams Dé Medici Studio. Last but not least is the Affaires De Couture.

ADVERTISEMENT

This course focuses on acquisition of specialized knowledge in western couture wear designs. Students will learn the business aspect which is quite essential in contemporary fashion.

Our vision as a fashion institution is to be globally recognized as a leader whose educational experience, knowledge and outreach will transform the face of fashion education and we are on that trajectory.