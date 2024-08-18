I rejected GHAMRO’s GHC500 royalties - Unhappy Bisa Kdei reveals

In an interview with Angel FM, Bisa Kdei revealed that he found the amount unacceptable and instructed the representative not to contact him again.

According to the musician, GHAMRO called to offer GHC500 as royalties for his popular songs, ‘Mansa’ and ‘Brother’.

“The last time they called me….Someone called me, I remember for Mansa and Brother Brother (songs), they offered GHC200 or GHC500. I told them not to call me again. I thought the money was huge because I had hit songs then,” he stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Relatedly, Ghanaian Afrobeat musician Fancy Gadam recently expressed his shock after receiving only GH₵374 from the Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO) as royalties.

ece-auto-gen

According to him, receiving such a small amount from GHAMRO proves that the organisation does not take the affairs of its members seriously.

“I feel like they don't take us seriously because if they give Fancy Gadam that kind of money, what about the older artists who are doing music as their work and are waiting for royalties? It hurts. Are they trying to tell me that this is what I deserve for a whole year? I don't understand. I'm in pain right now,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT