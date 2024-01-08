Michael Blackson advocates for a better Africa amidst New Force Convention cancellation

This comes in the wake of recent developments surrounding the New Africa Foundation's Convention, which was scheduled for January 7.

Blackson's call for improvement resonates with the disappointment caused by the cancellation of the Convention, where these prominent speaker were set to speak on the topic, "Igniting the voices of Africa."

The cancellation of the event has been met with varying reactions, particularly after Nana Kwame Bediako, also known as Cheddar, revealed himself as the face behind the New Force political movement. Bediako expressed his vision of creating a middle-income economy without government intervention, emphasizing a sense of duty to contribute value to humanity.

"I know you are looking for the man, the man in the mask is sitting in front of you. I am nothing to be scared of, I came to you as your salvation," he stated,

"I am a son of the soil, and my mission is to add value to humanity. I am not going to leave here without God even being proud of me," Cheddar declared, clarifying that his purpose extends beyond personal gain.

As the public awaits further details of Cheddar's plans for the New Force, the cancellation of the Convention has sparked discussions about the unforeseen circumstances leading to the decision. The Diaspora Affairs Directorate at the Office of the President cited an "unforeseen" state event scheduled at the Black Star Square, the intended venue for the Convention, as the reason for revoking the approval.