10 Telenovelas that captivated every Ghanaian growing up

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Growing up as a child in every Ghanaian home was pretty quite exciting and fun, the craze for telenovelas back in the day was a thing in most households.

Telenovela
Telenovela

We just could not wait for the time to gather around the TV to catch an episode of these thrilling shows and discuss them with friends the following day at school.

Let us all take a moment to appreciate good ol' telenovelas, which bring every Ghanaian some memories. The most popular telenovelas tend to have a few things in common: a quest for revenge, an illicit affair (or several), and some MAJOR family dysfunction. But that's exactly what makes them so damn good!

Regardless of their believability, we could not help but get sucked in, and we've rounded up the best telenovelas of all time.

Acapulco Bay

This intriguing series talks about a greedy and power-hungry Max Hauser who assumes his stepbrother's identity and tricks his unsuspecting girlfriend Rachel Swanson(Raquel Gardner) into a civil marriage. It was aired on TV3.

Rosalinda

A poor girl meets a man of high social status. They fall in love, get married, and have a child named Erika, but his stepmother Valeria desires to split the happy couple up.

Second Chance

This limited-run series was aired on NET2 TV and GTV, The show talks about a man who comes back from the dead and discovers dark secrets about his beautiful widow. It was a very addictive show.

La Ursurpadora

Two identical twin sisters separated at birth reunite and the rich, devious, and cruel one proposes to her sweet-hearted counterpart to assume her place. It was aired on TV3. It was so influential that the musical group Praye sang a song about it.

Catalina and Sebastian

Sebastian, a rich heir fell in love with Catalina, a simple girl with an opportunist mother and brother.

Passions

Passions is an American soap opera that follows the lives and loves, and various romantic and paranormal adventures of the residents of Harmony. The storylines center on the interactions among members of its multi-racial core families.

Generations

The South African soap opera was popular on Ghanaian TV screens for a long time.

Cuando Seas Mia

Juana La Virgen

Storm over Paradise

Corazon Indomable

Reymond Awusei Johnson
