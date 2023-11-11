ADVERTISEMENT
Kalybos ties the knot with fiancée Antwiwaa in colorful ceremony

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Ghanaian comedian Richard Asante, widely known as Kalybos, now saying goodbye to bachelorhood by tying the knot with his fiancée, Antwiwaa. The couple exchanged vows in a star-studded event on Saturday, November 11.

Kalybos had previously shared the news of his engagement to Antwiwaa on social media, and the wedding festivities unfolded with the joyous participation of friends and fans.

This union puts an end to long-standing rumors about a romantic relationship between Kalybos and his co-filmmaker Ahuofe Patri.

The 35-year-old entrepreneur and filmmaker gained fame with his role as Kalybos in the acclaimed comedy series 'Boys Kasa,' which he started in 2012. Over the years, he has been featured in notable films such as 'Kalybos in China' and 'Amakye and Dede.'

In 2017, Kalybos, along with his Boys Kasa co-star Patricia Agyemang, received the Black British Entertainment Award in London for their outstanding contribution to TV comedy.

