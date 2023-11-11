Kalybos ties the knot with fiancée Antwiwaa in colorful ceremony

This union puts an end to long-standing rumors about a romantic relationship between Kalybos and his co-filmmaker Ahuofe Patri.

The 35-year-old entrepreneur and filmmaker gained fame with his role as Kalybos in the acclaimed comedy series 'Boys Kasa,' which he started in 2012. Over the years, he has been featured in notable films such as 'Kalybos in China' and 'Amakye and Dede.'