'My mum encouraged my acting career' - Nadia Buari

Nadia stars alongside A-list actors Nana Ama McBrown, David Dontoh, Py Addo Boateng, Nikki Samonas, and Paulina Oduro in this masterpiece by Anwar Jamison.

Submitting how she juggles her work and family life, the 'Beyonce' actress expressed her gratitude to her mother for encouraging her to pursue a career in acting.

“My mum has been a great help… She’s been taking care of the kids while I’m working. If not for her, I would have had to put my career on hold.”

She has starred in several movies both in Ghana and internationally, in 2014 she produced her first movie titled “The Diary of Imogene Brown.”