'My mum encouraged my acting career' - Nadia Buari

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Ghanaian actress and producer Nadia Buari has said, if not for her beloved mother's constant presence in her life, her movie career would have been on hold.

The actress speaking on Citi TV ahead of her latest movie “Coming to Africa” which will be premiering on July 21 and 22 at the Silverbird cinemas in Accra and Kumasi

Nadia stars alongside A-list actors Nana Ama McBrown, David Dontoh, Py Addo Boateng, Nikki Samonas, and Paulina Oduro in this masterpiece by Anwar Jamison.

Submitting how she juggles her work and family life, the 'Beyonce' actress expressed her gratitude to her mother for encouraging her to pursue a career in acting.

“My mum has been a great help… She’s been taking care of the kids while I’m working. If not for her, I would have had to put my career on hold.”

She has starred in several movies both in Ghana and internationally, in 2014 she produced her first movie titled “The Diary of Imogene Brown.”

