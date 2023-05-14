The actor passed away on Sunday, May 7, 2023, in Jos, Plateau State at the home of his sibling.
Nollywood actor, Saint Obi passes on at age 57
Ace Nollywood actor, Obinna Nwafor, popularly known as Saint Obi has died aged 57
Saint Obi was very popular in the 90s and early 2000s and has featured in over 100 movies.
Reports say, his death has been kept away from the public due to a disagreement between his siblings.
The real cause of his demise is yet unknown.
Meanwhile, his remains were said to have been deposited at the Jos University Teaching Hospital, JUTH, morgue.
