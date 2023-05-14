Breaking news:
Nollywood actor, Saint Obi passes on at age 57

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Ace Nollywood actor, Obinna Nwafor, popularly known as Saint Obi has died aged 57

Saint Obi
The actor passed away on Sunday, May 7, 2023, in Jos, Plateau State at the home of his sibling.

Saint Obi was very popular in the 90s and early 2000s and has featured in over 100 movies.

Reports say, his death has been kept away from the public due to a disagreement between his siblings.

The real cause of his demise is yet unknown.

Meanwhile, his remains were said to have been deposited at the Jos University Teaching Hospital, JUTH, morgue.

