Popular Telenovelas: Top 10 foreign TV shows Ghanaians cannot stop talking about

El Cuerpo del Deseo, popularly known as Second Chance, is one of the earliest shown Spanish telenovelas in Ghana. It made an appearance in the Ghanaian TV space in 2008. Till date, Second Chance manages to pop up whenever telenovelas are discussed.

La Gata

This Spanish TV series premiered in March, 2012 on United Television (UTV). It was among the most watched TV series that existed in the media space. According to the Ghana film industry, it was the most searched for TV series in Ghana in 2015.

Curse by the Sea

This Spanish-language Mexican TV series, originally known as Mar de Amor, began premiering in Ghana in 2009 on one of the major TV stations. This series revolved around a few powerful themes including heartbreak, love, seduction, depression among others that collectively made it more enticing and enjoyable. Popular characters like Estrella, Victor Manuel, Guillermo, Coral, etc. obviously understood their assignment.

Storm over Paradise

This telenovela was one of the most talked about Mexican series here in Ghana. It had a bit of drama and portrayed a battle between greed, love, and destiny. It began showing on Viasat1 television in January, 2010. It’s been eleven years down the line and most Ghanaians still talk about it.

Wild at Heart (Corazón Indomable)

This telenovela which started premiering in 2013 on United Television (UTV) is amongst the most watched foreign shows in Ghana. It was eventually nicknamed Maricruz, after one of the major characters in the show and was the talk of every day that it was shown.

Mara and Clara

This Philippines TV series began premiering in Ghana on TV Africa in December, 2013. It had a wonderful storyline which portrayed two of the main characters, Mara and Clara, separated after birth with one of them being raised up in a rich home and the other in a poor home. Their identities were later revealed and you can imagine the drama that followed.

Don’t mess with an angel

At the mention of ‘Don’t mess with an angel,’ names like Juan Miguel, Marichuy, and Estefania, among others, flood our minds, causing us to reminisce about the days when the series was shown on TV. Students used to rush home from school and traders from the market just so they don’t miss this Mexican telenovela.

Rosalinda

Rosalinda is one of the earliest Mexican telenovelas to grace our screens in the 90s. It is known as the telenovela whose production was the most expensive and is the most watched all over the world. Thoughts of this series open up memories that recent generations were not granted the opportunity to have. It was shown on TV3 which was known to be the lead broadcaster of such TV series at the time.

Daniella

Shown on Metro TV, Daniella revolved around a little girl who was nicknamed the little devil. It portrayed the themes of love, betrayal, death, and rivalry, among other themes in a dramatic way that captivated viewers. Till date, Daniella pops up when Ghanaians talk about their favorite telenovelas.

Kumkum Bhagya