The single combines traditional Ghanaian rhythms with modern sounds in a way that is unique to Aklerh, and Jah Lead's mellow vocals give the song further depth and flavour.

Produced by legendary beatmaker, Cashtwo of Hitfactory Classic, "Labadi Gyal" boasts a vibrant and infectious melody that will have audiences grooving along.

The track's lyrics celebrate the beauty and allure of Labadi, a vibrant coastal suburb in Accra, Ghana, paying homage to the captivating women who reside there.

Aklerh releases new single 'Labadi Gyal' featuring Jah Lead Pulse Ghana

This collaboration between Aklerh and Jah Lead is highly anticipated by music fans across the continent, as both artists have been making waves in the music industry with their unique styles and creative approach to music-making.