Arnold Asamoah schools Shatta Wale on Ghana music industry’s setbacks (WATCH)

A few weeks ago, Shatta Wale addressed the industry after his trip to the United States and in his address, he claimed that he met some businessmen who said they do not know Ghana’s identity when it comes to music genre.

Shatta Wale labelled the 'lack of identity' as the industry's biggest setback.

But Arnold Asamoah blasted him on Bloggers Forum on GhanaWeb and further stated that the singer is the most ‘inconsistent’ and ‘confused’ artiste in Ghana.

This got Shatta Wale furious and on United Showbiz, he nearly punched Arnold Asamoah for ‘disrespecting’ him.

However, Arnold Asamoah took some time to explain to him what the industry's setbacks were. He listed a number of issues affecting the industry, which includes lack of funding, publishing and distribution deals, copyright and a poor royalty system.

According to Arnold Asamoah, a number of artistes in Africa have won Grammys with less known genres.