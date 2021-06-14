RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Arnold Asamoah schools Shatta Wale on Ghana music industry’s setbacks (WATCH)

Ghanaian showbiz journalist Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo has told Shatta Wale that Ghana music industry’s biggest setback isn’t music genre identity, rather, it goes beyond just genres.

Arnold clashed with the controversial dancehall star on United Showbiz on UTV last weekend and went beyond an exchange of words. In fact, they nearly exchanged blows.

A few weeks ago, Shatta Wale addressed the industry after his trip to the United States and in his address, he claimed that he met some businessmen who said they do not know Ghana’s identity when it comes to music genre.

Shatta Wale labelled the 'lack of identity' as the industry's biggest setback.

But Arnold Asamoah blasted him on Bloggers Forum on GhanaWeb and further stated that the singer is the most ‘inconsistent’ and ‘confused’ artiste in Ghana.

This got Shatta Wale furious and on United Showbiz, he nearly punched Arnold Asamoah for ‘disrespecting’ him.

However, Arnold Asamoah took some time to explain to him what the industry's setbacks were. He listed a number of issues affecting the industry, which includes lack of funding, publishing and distribution deals, copyright and a poor royalty system.

According to Arnold Asamoah, a number of artistes in Africa have won Grammys with less known genres.

Watch as Arnold Asamoah schools Shatta Wale on Ghana music industry’s setbacks below.

