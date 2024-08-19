ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Black Sherif angrily quits performance after electrocution of fans at UMAT show

Selorm Tali

Following a shocking incident, Ghanaian musician Black Sherif left the event grounds at the University of Mines and Technology (UMAT) in Tarkwa, where he was scheduled to perform.

Black Sherif angrily quits performance after electrocution of fans at UMAT show
Black Sherif angrily quits performance after electrocution of fans at UMAT show

Reports indicate that his departure was prompted by poor planning and inadequate safety measures at the event. While performing on stage, Black Sherif witnessed a tragic incident where two fans were electrocuted, with one of them in critical condition.

Recommended articles

Disturbed by the situation, the artist abruptly stopped his performance and left the venue, expressing dissatisfaction with the safety concerns.

Black Sherif
Black Sherif Black Sherif Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

The sudden exit left many fans worried and disappointed, as they had eagerly anticipated his performance. The incident has sparked discussions about the importance of proper event planning and ensuring the safety of attendees.

Some fans on social media have expressed their support for Black Sherif's decision, praising him for prioritising the safety of his fans over the performance. However, there is also concern over the condition of the electrocuted fans, with many hoping for their speedy recovery.

The multiple award-winning Ghanaian artiste and his team are yet to issue a public statement on the tragedy. Watch the incident in the video, and don't forget to share your thoughts with us via the comment section.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Buju Banton accuses Afrobeats off biting off Dancehall without paying respect

Buju Banton accuses Afrobeats of biting off Dancehall without paying respect

Nsuo Kojo King features Dr Likee in 'Tafo Boyz' music video

Nsuo Kojo King features Dr Likee in 'Tafo Boyz' music video

Barack Obama 2024 Summer Playlist

Barack Obama drops his 2024 playlist; Checkout African artistes in the list

Anabel Rose Unveils Her Love Language in First Single of 2024, Lungs

Anabel Rose unveils her love language in first single of 2024, 'Lungs'