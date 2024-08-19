Black Sherif angrily quits performance after electrocution of fans at UMAT show

Reports indicate that his departure was prompted by poor planning and inadequate safety measures at the event. While performing on stage, Black Sherif witnessed a tragic incident where two fans were electrocuted, with one of them in critical condition.
Following a shocking incident, Ghanaian musician Black Sherif left the event grounds at the University of Mines and Technology (UMAT) in Tarkwa, where he was scheduled to perform.
Recommended articles
Disturbed by the situation, the artist abruptly stopped his performance and left the venue, expressing dissatisfaction with the safety concerns.
In a video that quickly went viral, Black Sherif was seen heading directly to his car despite pleas from fans and organisers to continue his performance. The footage captured the frustration and disappointment of the attendees, who had reportedly waited for six hours to see him live on stage.
The sudden exit left many fans worried and disappointed, as they had eagerly anticipated his performance. The incident has sparked discussions about the importance of proper event planning and ensuring the safety of attendees.
Some fans on social media have expressed their support for Black Sherif's decision, praising him for prioritising the safety of his fans over the performance. However, there is also concern over the condition of the electrocuted fans, with many hoping for their speedy recovery.
The multiple award-winning Ghanaian artiste and his team are yet to issue a public statement on the tragedy. Watch the incident in the video, and don't forget to share your thoughts with us via the comment section.