Black Sherif angrily quits performance after electrocution of fans at UMAT show

Disturbed by the situation, the artist abruptly stopped his performance and left the venue, expressing dissatisfaction with the safety concerns.

In a video that quickly went viral, Black Sherif was seen heading directly to his car despite pleas from fans and organisers to continue his performance. The footage captured the frustration and disappointment of the attendees, who had reportedly waited for six hours to see him live on stage.

The sudden exit left many fans worried and disappointed, as they had eagerly anticipated his performance. The incident has sparked discussions about the importance of proper event planning and ensuring the safety of attendees.

Some fans on social media have expressed their support for Black Sherif's decision, praising him for prioritising the safety of his fans over the performance. However, there is also concern over the condition of the electrocuted fans, with many hoping for their speedy recovery.