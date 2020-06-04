According to the CEO of Black Avenue Muzik, the new deal is a big move and not just for himself but for the Ghana music industry and musicians and producers on his record label.

The rapper revealed this through an Instagram post on Wednesday, June 3, saying, “Officially SONY / ATV !! This is a BIG move for not just me but for the entire country & the acts and producers on @blackavenuemuzik. ‘I want to put Ghanaian music on the forefront of the Afrobeats global wave and this is just the first step with Sony / ATV. This isn’t just for me, I’m in the process of finalizing a label deal with them for all my artists, producers and partners and also sharing information with other acts so together we could all move forward as a unit, as a collective from Ghana, Africa. I’m excited to learn more and empower myself and my team to be a force to reckon with not only as an artist but as a music business executive and as an African label as a whole worldwide’ D-Black shared. ** A few more announcements and new music coming *** LOVE.”