Otundee and his family members thrilled with the news were thrown into wild jubilation.

Video of their celebration posted on Instagram and Twitter has gone viral.

They showered praise on Davido for his kind gesture after putting smiles on their faces.

“Someone tell me this is a dream! Because I can’t just believe this is happening to me right now @davidoofficial made today the best day of my life!!!@davidoofficial sent me 1MILLION NAIRA !!!! CASH

“Was shocked!!! Thank you isn’t enough at all I know one thing God will reward all the good deeds you have done God blessings will never stay away from you.

“@tundeednut you are the real deal here daddy if not you Sir who else I’ll forever be grateful forever your boy God bless you abundantly

“All thanks to God

“All thanks to @davidoofficial

“All thanks to@tundeednut

“All thanks to my Mum”.

Davido is a reigning king in the Nigerian music scene and beyond.

Since breaking out in 2011 with “Dami Duro" and the subsequent release of his debut album Omo Baba Olowo, the singer, born David Adedeji Adeleke, has been a well-oiled hit machine. Davido's racked up an impressive amount of massive singles and collaborated with just about everyone in the game.

In 2016, Davido announced his signing to Sony Music and later Sony's RCA Records, moves that many saw as positive strives towards a bigger international push. Shortly afterwards, he founded Davido Music Worldwide (DMW), home to Dremo and Mayorkun. The Son of Mercy EP followed.

2017 saw the Nigerian star release some of his biggest singles yet with "If" and "Fall," with the latter becoming the longest charting Nigerian song in Billboard history. It's video is also the most watched Nigerian music video on Youtube ever, currently . sitting at 149 million views.