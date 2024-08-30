Esther Smith crowned GOAT of Ghana Gospel music

OB acknowledged his respect for other legendary gospel musicians but highlighted Esther Smith's unique achievements, noting that almost every song from her albums was a hit.

He urged Esther to wear the honour with pride: "To be at the top of the industry for over twenty-four years means that you've done incredible work and deserve the accolades. You can hold yourself up against any gospel musician in the past and present. There are great musicians, but you've been outstanding.”

Esther Smith downplayed the recognition in response, expressing her preference to avoid controversy over such titles. She explained that her primary focus has always been on using her music to touch lives and draw people closer to God rather than seeking personal accolades.

Esther paid tribute to the gospel musicians who came before her, acknowledging their hard work and dedication, which paved the way for her success. “This is not the first time someone has told me that, but I don't really like the comparisons because it can get unhealthy at times. I prefer to keep my silence and allow the songs to perform the magic in people. I'm not a huge fan of the title,” she said.

Accra edition of the Esther Smith Live Concert

The interview with OB is part of the promotional activities leading up to the Accra edition of the Esther Smith Live Concert, scheduled to take place at the Perez Dome on Friday, 30th August 2024.