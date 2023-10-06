Femme Fatale Productions presents Michy's 'Hustle' Music Video - Out Now!

Released just last week on September 29, 2023, "Hustle" is more than just a music video; it's an afro highlife fusion that's taking the music scene by storm.

Behind the camera, Femme Fatale Productions leads the charge promising an unforgettable visual journey. The visionaries responsible for this project have a proven track record of pushing creative boundaries, and "Hustle" is no exception.

Video Credits:

- Directors: Ms. Rebecca Osam and Emmanuel Raman Wilson

- Director of Photography (D.O.P): Kenneth Delali Ansah

- Lighting: Elisha Ato Kwabena

What sets this production apart is the unparalleled cinematography, and the result is always a visual feast that leaves viewers spellbound and craving more.

For music enthusiasts and fans, "Hustle" is a treat not to be missed. Head over to Michy's official channels and explore Femme Fatale's YouTube channel and website to witness this stunning visual and musical creation. There's always a story to tell, and Femme Fatale Productions has just told one that will leave you captivated. Don't miss out on this captivating experience.

Femme Fatale Productions website - www.femme-fataleproductions.com

Femme Fatale Productions YouTube - https://youtube.com/@ffataleltd?si=EjYL2mdtUCKcwnzi