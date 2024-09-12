Frankie Beverly: R&B icon dies after announcing farewell tour

According to a social media post from his family, the American singer died on Tuesday, 10th September 2024, at the age of 77. The cause of death was not disclosed.

Frankie Beverly would be remembered for timeless hits like “Golden Time of Day,” “Joy and Pain,” and “Happy Feelin’s.” Beverly's music has been a staple at family reunions and summer gatherings for over five decades.

"He lived his life with pure soul, and for us, no one did it better," the family wrote, adding that Beverly lived for his music, family, and friends.

Earlier this year, Beverly had embarked on a short farewell tour, marking the end of his more than 50-year career in the music industry. In his statement at the time, Beverly announced that Tony Lindsay would take over as the lead vocalist for the band, which would continue on as Maze Honouring Frankie Beverly. “It’s been a great ride through the decades. Let the music of my legacy continue,” he said.

Frankie Beverly Pulse Ghana

Beverly’s influence on the music world is immeasurable, with countless artists citing him as an inspiration and covering his songs. His 1981 classic “Before I Let Go” gained renewed attention when Beyoncé covered it on her 2019 live album Homecoming.