Frankie Beverly: R&B icon dies after announcing farewell tour

Frankie Beverly, the dapper singer, songwriter, and founder of the R&B/funk band Maze, whose rich baritone voice powered 1980s hits such as "Back in Stride," "Too Many Games," "Before I Let Go," and "Can't Get Over You," passed away.
The rhythm and blues world has been hit with tragic news following the death of one of the iconic singers of the genre.
According to a social media post from his family, the American singer died on Tuesday, 10th September 2024, at the age of 77. The cause of death was not disclosed.
Frankie Beverly would be remembered for timeless hits like “Golden Time of Day,” “Joy and Pain,” and “Happy Feelin’s.” Beverly's music has been a staple at family reunions and summer gatherings for over five decades.
"He lived his life with pure soul, and for us, no one did it better," the family wrote, adding that Beverly lived for his music, family, and friends.
Earlier this year, Beverly had embarked on a short farewell tour, marking the end of his more than 50-year career in the music industry. In his statement at the time, Beverly announced that Tony Lindsay would take over as the lead vocalist for the band, which would continue on as Maze Honouring Frankie Beverly. “It’s been a great ride through the decades. Let the music of my legacy continue,” he said.
Beverly’s influence on the music world is immeasurable, with countless artists citing him as an inspiration and covering his songs. His 1981 classic “Before I Let Go” gained renewed attention when Beyoncé covered it on her 2019 live album Homecoming.
Beverly’s musical journey began in 1970 in Philadelphia when he formed the group Raw Soul. After moving to San Francisco, the group caught the attention of Marvin Gaye, who suggested they change their name to Frankie Beverly and Maze. This set the stage for their lasting legacy in soul and funk music.