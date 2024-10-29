Pulse logo
Pulse Region
Home

Fresh Meddo drops highly anticipated single and video ‘Skata’

29 October 2024 at 18:06
Fresh Meddo, the talented Ghanaian artist, is thrilled to announce the release of his brand-new single, ‘Skata’, available today on all major music streaming platforms.
Fresh Meddo
Fresh Meddo

    ‘Skata’ is an infectious, groovy track that embodies the spirit of party and lifestyle. This upbeat anthem is sure to get music lovers moving and grooving to the beat.

    With his signature style and soulful vocals, Fresh Meddo delivers a captivating performance on ‘Skata’. The song’s catchy hooks, memorable lyrics, and danceable beat make it a perfect addition to any party playlist. Stream here:

    https://audiomack.com/fresh-meddo-1/song/skata-fresh-meddomst

    Meddo's signature style and charisma.

    ‘Skata’ follows Fresh Meddo’s recent collaboration with Tulenkey on ‘Low Key’, which gained widespread acclaim. This new single solidifies Fresh Meddo’s position as a rising star in Ghana's music industry.

    Get ready to experience the ultimate party vibe with ‘Skata!’

    The vibrant music video, directed by magic lens , brings the song's energetic vibe to life, showcasing Fresh 

    Music
      Next Article