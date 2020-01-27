On the historic night, singer Billie Eilish topped the award show, bagging five awards out of six nominations. Her top awards include “Album of the Year”, “Record of the Year”, “Song of the Year” and “Best New Artist” awards.

Subsequently, singer Lizzo and rapper Lil Nas – who received eight and six nods respectively—went home with accolades. Lizzo took home three accolades, and Lil Nas X, two.

Finally, Angelique Kidjo beat Nigeria’s Burna Boy to win the “World Music Album”. But she dedicated her award to the afrobeats singer in an emotional acceptance speech.

See below winners of the top categories.

BEST MUSIC VIDEO

"We've Got to Try," The Chemical Brothers

"This Land," Gary Clark Jr.

"Cellophane," FKA twigs

"Old Town Road (Official Movie)," Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus (WINNER)

"Glad He's Gone," Tove Lo

BEST WORLD MUSIC ALBUM

Gece, Altin Gün

What Heat, Bokanté & Metropole Orkest Conducted By Jules Buckley

African Giant, Burna Boy

Fanm D'Ayiti, Nathalie Joachim With Spektral Quartet

Celia, Angelique Kidjo (WINNER)

BEST REGGAE ALBUM

Rapture, Koffee (WINNER)

As I Am, Julian Marley

The Final Battle: Sly & Robbie Vs. Roots Radics, Sly & Robbie & Roots Radics

Mass Manipulation, Steel Pulse

More Work to Be Done, Third World

BEST RAP ALBUM

Revenge of the Dreamers III, Dreamville

Championships, Meek Mill

I Am > I Was, 21 Savage

Igor, Tyler, The Creator (WINNER)

The Lost Boy, YBN Cordae

BEST RAP SONG

"Bad Idea," Chancelor Bennett, Cordae Dunston, Uforo Ebong & Daniel Hackett, songwriters (YBN Cordae Featuring Chance The Rapper)

"Gold Roses," Noel Cadastre, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Khristopher Riddick-Tynes, William Leonard Roberts II, Joshua Quinton Scruggs, Leon Thomas III & Ozan Yildirim, songwriters (Rick Ross Featuring Drake)

"A Lot," Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage & Anthony White, songwriters (21 Savage Featuring J. Cole) (WINNER)

"Racks in the Middle," Ermias Asghedom, Dustin James Corbett, Greg Allen Davis, Chauncey Hollis, Jr. & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy)

"Suge," DaBaby, Jetsonmade & Pooh Beatz, songwriters (DaBaby)

BEST R&B ALBUM

1123, BJ The Chicago Kid

Painted, Lucky Daye

Ella Mai, Ella Mai

Paul, PJ Morton

Ventura, Anderson .Paak (WINNER)

BEST NEW ARTIST

Black Pumas

Billie Eilish (WINNER)

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalia

Tank and the Bangas

Yola

BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE

"Spirit," Beyoncé

"Bad Guy," Billie Eilish

"7 Rings," Ariana Grande

"Truth Hurts," Lizzo (WINNER)

"You Need to Calm Down," Taylor Swift

SONG OF THE YEAR

"Always Remember Us This Way," Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga)

"Bad Guy," Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish) (WINNER)

"Bring My Flowers Now," Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)

"Hard Place," Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris, H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins, songwriters (H.E.R.)

"Lover," Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)

"Norman F---ing Rockwell," Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)

"Someone You Loved," Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman, songwriters (Lewis Capaldi)

"Truth Hurts," Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John, songwriters (Lizzo)

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

I,I, Bon Iver

Norman F---ing Rockwell!, Lana Del Rey

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Billie Eilish (WINNER)

Thank U, Next, Ariana Grande

I Used to Know Her, H.E.R.

7, Lil Nas X

Cuz I Love You (Deluxe), Lizzo

Father of the Bride, Vampire Weekend

RECORD OF THE YEAR

"Hey, Ma," Bon Iver

"Bad Guy," Billie Eilish (WINNER)

"7 Rings," Ariana Grande

"Hard Place," H.E.R.

"Talk," Khalid

"Old Town Road," Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

"Truth Hurts," Lizzo

"Sunflower," Post Malone & Swae Lee