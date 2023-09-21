Speaking during an appearance on the popular TV show, Onua Showtime, hosted by McBrown, submitting on the topic of artistes managing their music careers alongside other sources of income.
I broke into mainstream industry without a record label - Gasmilla
Ghanaian musician Gasmilla has proudly proclaimed that he holds a unique position in the music industry as the first artist to break into the mainstream without the support of a record label.
Recommended articles
The "Telemo," hitmaker asserted, "I am the first artist to ever enter the mainstream industry without a record label."
He emphasized his journey as an independent artist who successfully navigated the music industry without the conventional backing and resources that record labels often offer to emerging artists.
Elaborating on managing his career, Gasmilla attributed his success as a solo artist without record label support to his background in accounting, which equipped him with the financial management skills necessary for his career.
Gasmilla's revelation highlights the changing dynamics of the music industry, where independent artists are increasingly empowered to forge their own paths to success, rely on their talent and resourcefulness to connect with mainstream audiences, marking a shift away from traditional record label models.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh