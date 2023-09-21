I broke into mainstream industry without a record label - Gasmilla

The "Telemo," hitmaker asserted, "I am the first artist to ever enter the mainstream industry without a record label."

He emphasized his journey as an independent artist who successfully navigated the music industry without the conventional backing and resources that record labels often offer to emerging artists.

Elaborating on managing his career, Gasmilla attributed his success as a solo artist without record label support to his background in accounting, which equipped him with the financial management skills necessary for his career.

