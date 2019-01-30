The Dancehall artiste and Hitz FM Presenter who used to be good friends until some weeks ago when a tweet from Shatta Wale jabbed Andy for tarnishing his image by discussing misleading headline about something he (Shatta Wale) allegedly said.

Speaking on the issue last Friday, on 3 FM’s Easy Stream, Andy Dosty expressed disappointment in Shatta Wale’s reaction on social media.

A 3news.com publication has reported Andy to have said that “there was a video of someone insulting me left, right and centre that he (Shatta Wale) has posted. That was when I saw the intensity of the matter,”.

The Ace Radio Presenter also stated that he had no negative sentiments towards the “My Level” singer because he was one person who selflessly helped him when he was entering the music industry.

“I was that gentleman who came to Accra, took his CDs, went to Kumasi to share among radio stations and presenters; it was me. I drove around in Kumasi; my car, my fuel, showing him that love. Telling people there is a new kid on the block. I created a monster” he told MC Bobby, host of the show.

The “Daybreak Hitz” host was asked if ever heard from Shatta Wale after their social media brouhaha and he replied in the negative. However, he says despite everything, he has forgiven Shatta Wale.