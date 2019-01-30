Dancehall musician Shatta Wale has given the clearest indication of a breakup with record label, Zylofon Music.

The “My level” hit maker has been one of the headline acts of the record label since joining in January last year.

Shatta Wale inked a three-year management deal with Zylofon Music, and was subsequently unveiled at the Zylofon Media headquarters in East Legon, Accra.

However, a year on from his signing, it appears the self-acclaimed dancehall king may just be heading towards the exit door.

In an Instagram post, Shatta Wale hinted of a break up with Zylofon Music by posting that anyone who wants to book him for a show should contact him directly through Shatta Movement, rather than the record label.

He wrote: “Let the games begin,” accompanied by a creative which read: “E-mail shattamovement@yahoo.com for all 2019 booking inquiries.”

This comes after the Economic and Organised Crimes Office (EOCO) secured a court order to go after all properties owned by Nana Appaih Mensah.

In a statement on Tuesday, EOCO listed Zylofon Music and Media Company Limited as one of the assets to be seized.

The other properties are Landed Properties and Vehicles of Menzgold Ghana Limited, Menzgold Office Complex, Zylofon Art Complex, Brew Marketing Consult and Star Madrid Football Club.

With Zylofon Music set to be frozen, it is remains to be seen whether the record label’s contract with its artistes still stand.