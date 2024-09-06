Healing Medikal opens up on arrest in Adenta market over laptop theft (LISTEN)

In a new track, Medikal discloses the challenges he faced quietly, including being arrested in Adenta Market for allegedly stealing a laptop.

Samuel Adu Frimpong, as he is known in his private life, is set to drop his much-anticipated EP, Healing. To tease fans of the readiness of his latest project, Medikal has released an explosive BYK single off it.

In the rap freestyle, Medikal delved into the darkness he walked through to see the light of today, revealing that “at age sixteen, I was suicidal, married to the street.”

According to the rapper, he was “married to the street,” but he knew that " life would pick" for him one day. Whilst he leverages on track to share his glory, Medikal also seized some bars to remind critics not to drag him in the mud because they don’t know his story.

“You don’t know my name, but you don’t know my story, chop your house matter, make I chop my glory,” he rapped before revealing that he was arrested in Adenta market over an alleged laptop theft.

“Adenta Market, I was handcuffed with Genesis; they said we have stolen a laptop; if it’s not by the grace of God, I would have still been locked up, and he would have been making music for you to enjoy,” he rapped in pidgin and Twi.

