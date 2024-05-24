Medikal picks Asamoah Gyan as his favourite player of all time

The award-winning rapper noted that he rates Gyan very highly, saying: “Asamoah Gyan is my favourite player of all time.”

Gyan is currently Ghana’s record scorer with 51 goals and also the country’s second most-capped player of all time behind only Andre Ayew.

Pulse Ghana

The 38-year-old recently took a bold step into politics when he was announced as part of the governing NPP’s campaign team ahead of the 2024 elections.

In February, the former Sunderland striker was named as chair of the party’s sub-committee on Youth and Sports under Vice President Dr. Bawumia, who also is the flagbearer of the NPP.

Meanwhile, Gyan recently revealed that he’d have become a lawyer or musician if he didn’t end up as a footballer.

The retired footballer has gone on to accomplish the latter, having released some hit songs with his now-missing friend Castro in the early 2010s.

However, he believes he could’ve been a great lawyer too, explaining that he’s very good at winning arguments.

Pulse Ghana

Speaking to 3FM, Ghana’s all-time top scorer was asked which profession he’d have ventured into if he hadn’t become a footballer.

Gyan answered: “A musician or a lawyer, because you never win against me when it comes to arguments. You never win. I always find a way to win.”

Asked if he would consider going to law school, Gyan added: “Maybe. Never say never. Now we’re focusing on the All Regional Games and we want to change the sports fraternity, we want the other generation to benefit from it.”

