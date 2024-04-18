Asamoah Gyan names Claude Le Roy as his favourite Black Stars coach

The 76-year-old made Gyan a starter during the tournament as Ghana went on to secure a bronze medal after finishing third.

The former Sunderland striker has now revealed that Le Roy’s cordial treatment makes him his personal favourite among the other coaches he worked under during his time in the national team.

“I have played under so many good coaches, no disrespect but the favourite coach I was very comfortable with and I liked his style is Claude Le Roy,” Gyan told Onua TV.

“He gives you all the confidence in the world. He makes players comfortable. He treats starters and bench players equally.”

Meanwhile, in a separate interview, Gyan also reiterated that he and Andre Ayew are not friends but only teammates who have good telepathy on the pitch.

Gyan and Ayew played together in the national team for over a decade, featuring in multiple AFCON and FIFA World Cup tournaments.

However, reports of bad blood between the two have raged on for years, although there’s been no evidence of a fallout from either player.

The speculations intensified ahead of the 2019 AFCON, when coach Kwasi Appiah stripped Gyan of the Black Stars captaincy and named Ayew as his new skipper.

Opening up on his relationship with Ayew, Gyan said they have a cordial relationship but are not friends outside of the pitch.