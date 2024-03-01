ADVERTISEMENT
National figure like Asamoah Gyan should not be involved in politics – NDC MP

Emmanuel Ayamga

The NDC MP for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, has accused Asamoah Gyan of deliberately missing his last-minute penalty during the quarter-finals of the 2010 World Cup after the ex-footballer decided to join Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s campaign team.

Gyan took a bold step into politics when he was announced as part of the governing NPP’s campaign team ahead of the 2024 elections.

The 38-year-old will chair the party’s sub-committee on Youth and Sports under Vice President Dr. Bawumia, who is the flagbearer of the NPP.

Reacting to Gyan’s decision to venture into politics, Dafeamekpor bizarrely accused the former Ghana captain of missing his 2010 World Cup penalty to deny the NDC, who were in government at the time, the glory.

“I am of the opinion that Asamoah Gyan intentionally threw away that penalty because it was under NDC,” the NDC legislator said on Radio XYZ.

“It’s today that I’ve come to the realization that he threw away the penalty in the 2010 World Cup and the African Cup because the glory would have come to the NDC.”

He added: “Asamoah Gyan is now part of the Bawumia campaign team. There is everything wrong with that because when you are a national figure and you become partisan I can reasonably say that it’s because of politics you threw that penalty away so that the NDC government will not get the glory. I am telling you that I feel the pain.”

MP for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor
MP for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor Pulse Ghana

It will be recalled that the Black Stars were on the verge of becoming the first African team to reach the last four of the World Cup before losing on penalties to Uruguay at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

The defeat was made more painful by the fact that Ghana had a penalty in the final seconds of extra time after Suarez used his hand to keep out Dominic Adiyiah’s goal-bound header.

Although Suarez was sent off for his unsporting act and Ghana awarded a penalty, Asamoah Gyan missed from the spot.

Bawumia appoints Asamoah Gyan to lead Youth and Sports manifesto committee
Bawumia appoints Asamoah Gyan to lead Youth and Sports manifesto committee Pulse Ghana

The South Americans eventually won the game 4-2 on penalties to progress to the semi-final of the World Cup at the expense of Ghana.

Meanwhile, Gyan insists he’s only focused on helping the next generation and not perturbed by criticism over his decision to join Dr Bawumia’s campaign team.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

